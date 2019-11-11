Carolina faces Ottawa on 4-game losing streak

Ottawa Senators (6-9-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (9-7-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina heads into the matchup against Ottawa after losing four in a row.

The Hurricanes are 6-5-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Carolina has converted on 21.8% of power-play opportunities, recording 12 power-play goals.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Senators are 2-2-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Ottawa averages 11.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

Ottawa defeated Carolina 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Haula leads the Hurricanes with eight goals and has totaled 11 points. Dougie Hamilton has totaled three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with a plus-16 in 16 games played this season. Anthony Duclair has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: Erik Haula: day to day (lower-body).

Senators Injuries: None listed.