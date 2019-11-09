Goodwin leads Saint Louis past Valparaiso 81-70

Jordan Goodwin had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Demarius Jacobs added 20 points as Saint Louis topped Valparaiso 81-70 on Saturday night.

Saint Louis led 44-33 at halftime but Valpo eventually closed the gap to two points after Javon Freeman-Liberty hit a 3-pointer and fast-break layup to draw within 66-65 with 6:52 remaining.

The Billikens began to pull away again three minutes later when Jacobs hit a pair of free throws, Goodwin added a putback layup and Fred Thatch added another pair of free throws for a 76-68 lead. After Valpo missed a jumper, a layup by Yuri Collins gave Saint Louis a 10-point cushion with 1:28 remaining.

Daniel Sackey scored a career-high 22 points for the Crusaders (1-1). Freeman-Liberty added 19 points. John Kiser had eight rebounds.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Saint Louis takes on Eastern Washington at home on Wednesday. Valparaiso plays Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25