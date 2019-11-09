Islanders beat Panthers 2-1 for 11th win in 12 games

New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) and defenseman Devon Toews (25) stop a scoring chance against Florida Panthers right wing Brett Connolly (10) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Scott Mayfield scored in the third period, Thomas Greiss stopped 37 shots and the New York Islanders beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Saturday for their 11th win in 12 games.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist to help New York bounce back from a 4-3 home overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Islanders earned a point for the 12th straight game, a stretch that followed a 1-3-0 start and began with a 3-2 shootout win against the Panthers at Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 12.

Aleksander Barkov scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 34 saves. The Panthers lost in regulation for just the second time in 13 games.

CAPITALS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his sixth goal of the season, Jonas Siegenthaler added the first of his career and NHL-leading Washington beat Vegas in rematch of 2018 Stanley Cup finalists.

Kuznetsov revived his famous bird celebration, flapping his arms after scoring 58 seconds in, and added an assist in the Capitals' sixth consecutive victory. Washington has won 10 of 11.

Tom Wilson beat Marc-Andre Fleury in the first period for his eighth. Nicklas Backstrom sealed it with a power-play goal and an empty-netter. Braden Holtby made nine of his 30 saves on the penalty kill.

Max Pacioretty and Reilly Smith scored for Vegas.

FLYERS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2, SO

TORONTO (AP) — Sean Couturier scored the shootout winner to lift Philadelphia past Toronto.

Claude Giroux also scored in the shootout. William Nylander was the only successful Toronto shooter.

Phillipe Myers and Oskar Lindblom scored in regulation for Philadelphia, and Brian Elliott stopped 38 shots.

Nylander had a goal and an assist, Travis Dermott also scored for Toronto and Frederik Andersen made 30 saves. The Maple Leafs had won a season-high three games.

Toronto also lost star winger Mitch Marner to an ankle injury early in the second period.

PENGUINS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2, SO

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel and Jared McCann scored in a shootout and Pittsburgh rallied to end a 10-game losing streak against Chicago.

Pittsburgh beat the Blackhawks for the first time since March 30, 2014, by scrambling back from a two-goal deficit. Guentzel's eighth of the season late in the second period gave the Penguins life, and Rust's fifth since his return from injured reserve tied it midway through the third period.

Matt Murray finished with 29 saves for the Penguins and turned away Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat in the shootout. Pittsburgh played most of the third period without captain Sidney Crosby, who left with an undisclosed injury.

Patrick Kane had his sixth goal for Chicago and scored in the shootout. Dominik Kubalik added his fourth, and Corey Crawford made 29 saves.

AVALANCHE 4, BLUE JACKETS 2

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar had two goals and Pavel Francouz stopped 39 shots to lead Colorado.

Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist, Samuel Girard also scored and Tyson Jost had two assists.

Forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare left late in the second period after he was elbowed in the head by Nick Foligno. The Avalanche were already without forwards Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Colin Wilson as well as defenseman Nikita Zadorov and goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

Emil Bemstrom and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus.

LIGHTNING 5, SABRES 3

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Pat Maroon scored twice and Tampa Bay swept the two-game series in Sweden.

Swede Victor Hedman also scored for the Lightning, delighting the home crowd, and Curtis McElhinney made 40 saves. Tampa Bay beat Buffalo 3-2 on Friday night.

Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart scored for Buffalo. The Sabres have lost five in a row.

CANADIENS 3, KINGS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Defenseman Shea Weber scored two power-play goals in Montreal's victory over Los Angeles.

Nate Thompson also scored and Carey Price made 31 saves. Blake Lizotte scored his first NHL goal, Anze Kopitar also connected, and Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots for the Kings.

WIND 4, COYOTES 3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Minnesota overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Arizona.

Jared Spurgeon had two assists, including a long pass from the corner to Hartman at 4:54 of the third. Mikko Koivu, Kevin Fiala and Matt Dumba also scored, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 31 shots for the Wild.

Michael Grabner and Jakob Chychrun put Arizona ahead 2-0 in the first period and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored. Darcy Kuemper made 20 saves.

SENATORS 4, HURRICANES 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anders Nilsson made 38 saves and Ottawa scored three first-period goals.

Filip Chlapik, Vladislav Namestnikov and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in the first, and Brady Tkachuk connected in the third. Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes.

BLUES 3, FLAMES 2, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — David Perron scored a power-play goal 2:46 into overtime to lift St. Louis to its seventh straight win.

Ryan O'Reilly and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues, and Perron and O'Reilly each added an assist. Jordan Binnington stopped 27 shots to help the defending Stanley Cup champions complete a perfect four-game trip and with their fifth straight away from home.

Matthew Tkachuk and Travis Hamonic scored in a 5:05 stretch late in the third period to tie the score for Calgary after St. Louis led 2-0. David Rittich finished with 25 saves.

SHARKS 2, PREDATORS 1, SO

SAN JOSE,Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift San Jose to its third straight win after losing seven of eight.

Tomas Hertl scored in regulation for the Sharks. Martin Jones had 24 saves through overtime and then denied all seven Nashville attempts in the tiebreaker.

Filip Forsberg had a goal for the Predators, who lost for the fourth time in five games after winning four straight. Juuse Saros finished with 31 saves through the extra period and had didn't allow anything to the first six San Jose skaters in the shootout.