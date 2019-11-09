Anderson’s late buckets give Delaware win over S. Illinois

Kevin Anderson scored his only points of the game in the final seconds and Ryan Allen dropped in two free throws to seal Delaware's 56-54 victory over Southern Illinois in the Sunshine Slam on Saturday.

Anderson missed his first seven shots before driving for two straight layups to put the Blue Hens back out front 54-53 with 30 seconds remaining. Allen clinched it with two free throws with 7 seconds left to give the Blue Hens their first 3-0 start since the 1999-2000 season.

SIU's Barret Benson missed a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.

The Salukis trailed throughout until they overcame a 13-point deficit late to go ahead 53-50 before Delaware finished on a 6-2 run.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Nate Darling led the Blue Hens with 18 points, nailing 4 of 8 from distance. Allen added 17 points.

Aaron Cook led Southern Illinois with 16 points.

The Blue Hens, who beat Oakland 56-53 Friday, will face Texas-San Antonio Sunday.

SIU (2-1) which beat UTSA 72-60 Friday, will face Oakland Sunday.