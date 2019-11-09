Whyte scores 23 points, leads Boston U in 91-63 win

Walter Whyte hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Boston University overcame a slow start to beat Division III-member Polytechnic University 91-63 on Saturday.

Sukhmail Mathon scored 12 points and had nine boards, Max Mahoney added 12 points and Andrew Petcash scored 11 for the Terriers (1-1).

After trailing early, Mathon's layup put the Terriers up for good, 15-13, and they led 51-25 at halftime.

Josh Gregory scored 17 points and Jesse O'Dell and Tyshaun Copper added 11 apiece for the Wildcats.

The Terriers next face Vermont on the road on Wednesday.