Dugger becomes Davidson’s all-time rusher in 52-10 win

Wesley Dugger ran for 118 yards to become Davidson's all-time leading rusher and scored two touchdowns as the Wildcats used a big second quarter to roll past Butler 52-10 on Saturday.

Dugger, a junior, increased his career yardage to 3,247 to pass John Leverett (2001-04), who had 3,165. Dugger also rushed for over 100 yards for the 14th time.

One of Dugger's touchdowns, an 18-yarder, capped a 33-point second quarter with just over a minute left in the half. He added a 3-yard score in the third quarter.

Three Davidson quarterbacks combined to complete only three of 10 passes but two tosses went for touchdowns, including a 69-yard play from Louis Colosimo to Jayden Waddell. The Wildcats rushed for 458 of their 549 total yards.

The victory gave Davidson (7-3, 4-2 Pioneer Football League) seven wins for the first time since 2002 and four league victories for the first time since 2007.

Nick Orlando finished with 107 yards on 19 carries and the only TD for the Bulldogs (2-8, 1-5).