Utah sets records in 143-49 rout of Mississippi Valley State

Utah broke the school scoring record for most points scored in a game as it cruised past Mississippi Valley State, 143-49 on Friday night.

Utah's 143 points shattered a record that has stood since 1960, when the Utes scored 132 points against Evansville. Utah's 73-point second half also set a record 70 in the first half of the same game. The margin of victory, 94 points, also set a school record.

Timmy Allen scored 26 points on 9 of 11 shooting to pace the Utes. Gach and Rylan Jones each had a triple-double, with Gach totaling 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Jones totaling 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. The triple-doubles were Utah's first since Alex Jensen did it in 1999.

Utah got out to an early lead with a 9-2 advantage early in the contest. The Utes made another push in the middle of the first half after the Delta Devils cut the lead to 15-9 on a Michael Green jumper, spurring a 25-4 Utah run over the next five minutes to extend the Ute lead to 40-13 and essentially put the game out of reach for Mississippi Valley State. Jaxon Brenchley and Gach were instrumental in the run. Brenchley hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark the Ute scoring push, while Gach tallied seven points during the run.

By halftime, Utah was up by 50 and scored 70 points in the first half on 63 percent shooting while holding Mississippi Valley State to 20 percent from the field.

It was more of the same in the second half as Utah broke the century mark with 12:29 to go in the game. The Utes broke the school record for most points in a game with 2:54 left in the contest.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi Valley State: The Delta Devils suffered another double-digit loss after losing by 36 points against Iowa State Tuesday and again allowed 110 points or more.

Utah: After a 79-74 opening night victory at Nevada, the Utes got to show off their offense against Mississippi Valley State's defense. Utah totaled its 79 points scored in the opener against the Wolf Pack with 17:50 left in the second half on Friday.

FRESH FACES

7'4" Ute freshman Matt Van Komen saw his first playing time of the year on Friday, along with freshmen Eli Ballsteadt, Brooks King and Brandon Haddock.

UP NEXT

Mississippi Valley State: The Delta Devils continue a 12-game road trip to start the season, taking on Central Michigan on Sunday.

Utah: The Utes get a week off before playing Minnesota at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Friday.