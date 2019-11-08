Southern Illinois tops UTSA 72-60 in Sunshine Slam

Marcus Domask had 24 points as Southern Illinois beat Texas-San Antonio 72-60 on Friday night in the Sunshine Slam.

Domask made 9 of 10 foul shots.

Aaron Cook added 19 points for the Salukis (2-0). Barret Benson scored 17.

Jhivvan Jackson had 31 points for the Roadrunners (0-2). Keaton Wallace added 17 points.

Southern Illinois takes on Delaware on Saturday. UTSA faces Oakland on Saturday.

