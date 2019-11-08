South Florida women upset No. 15 Texas 64-57

Enna Pehadzic scored 16 points with three 3-pointers and South Florida upset the No. 15 Texas women 64-57, spoiling the Longhorns' season opener on Friday night.

Bethy Mununga added a career-high 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bulls (2-0).

South Florida took the lead for good at 56-54 on Pehadzic's 3-pointer with 3:54 left. The Bulls made 8 of 10 free throws from there while the Longhorns missed four of their final five shots from the field.

South Florida had an 8-0 run in the first quarter and had the largest lead of the game at 15-7 early in the second. Texas erased the deficit with an 8-0 run and tied it again at 19-all but didn't take the lead until a 9-2 run early in the fourth quarter made it 52-49. The teams went back and forth until the Bulls pulled away late.

Lashann Higgs led the Longhorns with 17 points. Joyner Holmes added 15 points and 10 rebounds.