Shuler scores 20, leads Ole Miss over Arkansas State 71-43

Mississippi's Devontae Shuler (2) is fouled by Arkansas State's Christian Willis (5) as Arkansas State's Canberk Kus (12) also defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 in Oxford, Miss. Bruce Newman

Devontae Shuler scored 20 points and sparked a decisive first-half run Friday night as Mississippi defeated Arkansas State 71-43.

Shuler had a pair of three-point shots to highlight an early 18-3 run for the Rebels (1-0), who led 39-19 at halftime. The Rebels led by as many as 29 points, the earliest at 50-21, on a pair of Shuler free throws with13:54 left. KJ Buffen added 16 points and a game-high 9 rebounds.

Canberk Kus and J.J. Matthews had 10 points apiece and Marquis Eaton added six rebounds and five assists for the Red Wolves (1-1). Arkansas State shot 15 of 46 (32 from the field, 6 of 19 (31 %) from 3-point range and 7 of 12 (58%) from the free-throw line.

Ole Miss shot 25 of 56 (45, 8 of 26 (31%) from 3-point range, including three from Shuler. The Rebels were 13 of 20 (65%) from the free-throw line and out rebounded the Red Wolves 40-28 while forcing 23 turnovers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas State: The Red Wolves, after defeating Arkansas-Monticello at home last week, did not play well in the road opener. Arkansas State had 16 turnovers and scored only three points during a pair of seven-minute stretches in the first half.

Ole Miss: After a sluggish two minutes, the Rebels controlled the tempo and had early scoring runs of 18-3, 10-0 and 16-6. Coach Kermit Davis places a premium on athletic players who are active defensively and the Rebels looked the part in the home opener.

UP NEXT

Arkansas State: Hosts VMI Thursday in the opener of the Red Wolves Classic.

Ole Miss: Hosts Norfolk State Tuesday in the second of a four-game home stand.