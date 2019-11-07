Newman scores 16, leads Clemson past Presbyterian 79-45

John Newman III scored 16 points and Clemson made 14 three-point shots as the Tigers rolled past Presbyterian 79-45 on Thursday night.

Clemson (1-1) made more three-point shots in the first half (eight) than it made the entire game in a 67-60 home loss to Virginia Tech in its Atlantic Coast Conference and season opener on Tuesday night.

Presbyterian (0-1), an in-state rival and member of the Big South Conference, was playing its first game under new coach Quinton Ferrell, a Presbyterian alumnus who spent the previous five seasons as an assistant coach at the College of Charleston.

Clemson took control from the outset and built a 13-point lead, 18-5, midway through the first half.

Presbyterian trailed by nine, 23-14, with 6:28 left in the first half, but the Tigers closed the half on a 20-4 run to forge a 43-21 lead at halftime.

The Tigers' onslaught continued in the second half as Clemson made a trio of three-pointers in the first six minutes to push their lead to 34 at 59-25. Clemson would eventually lead by as many as 39.

Forward Tevin Mack, a transfer from Alabama, added 14 points for Clemson while freshman guard Chase Hunter and graduate transfer Curran Scott added 13 apiece.

The Tigers' double-digit scorers were a combined 11-of-20 from beyond the arc and Clemson's 14 three-pointers were just one off the school's best in 10 seasons under Coach Brad Brownell.

Presbyterian was led by Chris Martin's 11 points while Ben Drake and J.C. Younger added eight apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: With guard Clyde Trapp and forward Jonathan Baehre still recovering from knee surgeries, the Tigers need to continue to find alternative scoring options. To that end, six different players made three-pointers for Clemson against Presbyterian, which should provide a confidence boost for a youthful team that is attempting to replace four of its top five scorers from last year's 20-14 team.

Presbyterian: The Blue Hose were playing their first game under coach Quinton Ferrell and it showed. Presbyterian's offense never found a consistent flow and the Blue Hose surrendered too many open looks from three-point range on defense. Things should get better as Presbyterian plays a couple of teams on its level next on the schedule - VMI and Morehead State.

UP NEXT

Clemson: plays host to Colgate on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Presbyterian: at VMI on Monday at 7 p.m.