Cronin wins UCLA debut as Bruins rally past Long Beach State

Tyger Campbell scored 15 points, Cody Riley added 14 and UCLA rallied in the second half to defeat Long Beach State 69-65 on Wednesday night in Mick Cronin's debut as Bruins coach.

Long Beach led most of the game and was up by as many as eight six minutes into the second half. A layup by Michael Carter III gave Long Beach a 56-50 advantage with 5:39 remaining before UCLA seized momentum with a 13-2 run.

Jalen Hill tied it at 58 with a pair of free throws before Chris Smith's jumper and Prince Ali's 3-pointer put the Bruins up 63-58 with 90 seconds left.

Carter III's 3-pointer drew the Beach within 65-62 with 36.9 seconds remaining. David Singleton made the first of two free throws to extend the margin to four before Smith blocked a Carter III layup attempt and grabbed the rebound .

Smith added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bruins.

Carter III scored 20 and Chance Hunter 19 for Long Beach State, which made nine 3-pointers.

Long Beach jumped out to a 16-7 lead with 12:36 remaining in the first half on three straight 3-pointers by Hunter. The Beach remained in the lead for most of the first half before the Bruins went on a 7-2 rally, capped off by Jalen Hill's layup with 3:07 remaining to give them a 27-26 lead.

Long Beach closed out the half with seven straight points to take a 33-27 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

THE TAKEWAY

Long Beach State: The Beach has nine newcomers and just four returning players, but looked like the more veteran team than the Bruins, who have 13 returning players.

UCLA: Cronin is the eighth of the 11 coaches since John Wooden to win his Bruins debut.

UP NEXT

Long Beach: Hosts San Diego on Saturday.

UCLA: Hosts UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.