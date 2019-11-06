Frosh lead No. 14 NC State past NC A&T 80-44

Jada Boyd had a double-double in her first collegiate game, classmate Jakia Brown-Turner scored 14 points and No. 14 North Carolina State rolled to an 80-44 win over North Carolina A&T in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night.

Boyd scored 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting, plus 8-of-9 shooting from the foul line, and grabbed 11 rebounds. Kayla Jones also had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and all 11 Wolfpack players scored.

With their 17th straight season-opening win and 30th straight non-conference home win, the Wolfpack gave coach Wes Moore his 699th career victory, 141 at N.C. State.

Brown-Turner scored the first five points of the season and after an Aggies basket, Jones sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a Brown-Turner trey then made a layup for a 15-2 lead without missing a shot.

N.C. State led 30-14 at the half as N.C. A&T shot 19 percent, then Boyd scored all of her points in the second half.

Deja Winters led the Aggies with 17 points off the bench, C'Coriea Foy added 11 and Alexus Lessears had 12 rebounds.