Collins carries South Florida past Ark.-Pine Bluff 70-41

David Collins had 18 points as South Florida easily defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-41 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Laquincy Rideau had 10 points and 10 rebounds for South Florida.

USF returns 12 players and four starters from last season's record-breaking team. USF set a school record with 24 wins last season while winning the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) championship title.

Shaun Doss and Markedric Bell each scored 10 points for the Golden Lions, who turned it over 21 times.

South Florida plays Boston College at home on Sunday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays Gonzaga on the road on Saturday.

