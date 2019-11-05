Green lifts Middle Tennessee over Maryville (Tenn.) 119-61

Antonio Green scored 30 points, including six 3-pointers, as Middle Tennessee easily beat Maryville (Tenn.) 119-61 on Tuesday.

The Blue Raiders trailed 33-32 with three minutes left in the first half until outscoring the Scots 87-28 from there. Middle Tennessee used a 22-3 run to take a 92-52 lead, and its 119 points were the fifth-most in program history.

Green reached 30 points for the third time in his career. He had 16 points in the second half and finished 8 of 12 from the field with 8-of-8 shooting at the free-throw line.

Felix Uadiale had 13 points for the Fighting Scots. Nick Clifton added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Middle Tennessee plays Lipscomb on the road on Saturday.

