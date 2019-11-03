Hamilton clinches F1 championship No. 6 at US Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, races during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Austin, Texas. AP Photo

Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula One championship with a second-place finish Sunday at the U.S. Grand Prix, a race won by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The British driver now ranks second in F1 history behind German Michael Schumacher's record seven titles. Hamilton has won the last three season championships and secured this one with two races left.

Hamilton has been a dominant force at the Circuit of the Americas, with five wins here since it opened in 2012, but a poor qualifying set up a start from fifth.

He quickly bolted to third on the first lap as he passed the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. From there, Hamilton looked to be in the hunt for his sixth win at the track since 2012, while also knowing he could coast in for the championship.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He fought hard for the victory before fading late in the final five laps to fall behind Bottas, who was on fresher tires.

___

More AP Formula One news: https://apnews.com/FormulaOne