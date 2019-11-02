Giants’ Watson exercises $2.5M option; Abad option declined

Giants left-hander Tony Watson has exercised his $2.5 million player option for 2020.

San Francisco declined a $1.4 million option on left-hander Fernando Abad, who gets a $150,000 buyout and can become a free agent following Saturday's decision.

The 34-year-old Watson went 2-2 with a 4.17 ERA in 60 games for the Giants last season. By exercising his option, his contract is worth $9 million over three seasons. If he had declined the option, he would have received a $500,000 buyout.

Abad was 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 21 games for San Francisco.

The Giants also announced that right-hander Kyle Barraclough cleared waivers, was sent outright to Triple-A Sacramento and elected free agency.