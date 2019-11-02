Saturday’s best

Boston's College's AJ Dillon, left, breaks a tackle by Syracuse's Lakiem Williams during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. AP Photo

STARS

—AJ Dillon, Boston College, ran for 242 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Eagles blew past Syracuse 58-27.

—Mason Fine, North Texas, threw a career-high seven TD passes to lead the Mean Green to a 52-26 victory over UTEP.

—Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, ran for a career-high 234 yards and three TDs as the Rebels rushed for 460 yards in a 54-24 demolition of Arkansas.

— Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, ran for 223 yards and two long TDs to help the Cowboys defeat TCU 34-27.

—Travis Etienne, Clemson, ran for 212 yards and two TDs as the No. 4 Tigers won their 24th consecutive game, rolling over FCS opponent Wofford 59-14.

—Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington, accounted for 468 yards and four TDs in a 66-38 rout of Northern Arizona.

—Jamie Newman, Wake Forest, returned from injury to throw for three touchdowns and run for two more as the No. 23 Demon Deacons beat North Carolina State 44-10.

—Geremy Hickbottom, Grambling, accounted for five TDs in a 55-20 win over Texas Southern 55-20.

—Xavier Smith, Florida A&M, had 184 yards and caught TDs receiving in a 52-30 win over Delaware State.

—Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, ran for 217 yards and three TDs to lead the Aggies to a 45-14 win over UTSA.

—Jake Chisholm, Dayton, ran for 268 yards and scored two TDs in a 49-35 win over Morehead State.

— Kurt Rawlings, Yale, threw for 390 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in a 45-10 win over Columbia.

— Marcel Murray, Arkansas State, ran for 175 yard and three scores in a 48-41 win over Louisiana-Monroe 48-41.

BULLDOG PARTY

Jake Fromm was a little late to the after-party.

He was in the third and final wave of Georgia players leaping into the stands at the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."

It was a fitting spot for Fromm considering how effective he's been on third down against Florida.

Fromm threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yarder to an uncovered Lawrence Cager in the fourth quarter, and the No. 8 Bulldogs beat the sixth-ranked Gators 24-17.

It was Georgia's third consecutive victory in the Southeastern Conference rivalry and sixth in the last nine years.

Fromm was the main reason for the last two. He has five touchdown passes in two years against Florida, four coming on third down.

NUMBERS

12_Straight wins by No. 22 Kansas State over rival Kansas after a 38-10 victory.

37_Years since No. 15 SMU last started a season 8-0.

691_Total yards by Boston College in a 58-27 win over Syracuse, breaking the school record.

RUGGED UTES

The past month looked, and felt, so easy for No. 9 Utah. One blowout after another. No tests for the Utes to answer.

They knew traveling to Washington would be different, and they were right. The Utes were challenged; falling behind early and rallying late, and in doing so solidified their spot in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Tyler Huntley threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Jaylon Johnson returned an interception 39 yards for a score, and No. 9 Utah overcame an 11-point first-half deficit to beat Washington 33-28.

The Utes did their part in keeping pace in the Pac-12 South race and bolstered their CFP resume with a road win over a talented opponent in a place where it's never come easy for Utah.