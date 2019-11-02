Rovig throws, catches TDs in 42-7 Montana State win

Tucker Rovig threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns and caught one touchdown pass and Montana State beat Southern Utah 42-7 on Saturday.

The Bobcats (6-3, 3-2 Big Sky Conference) raced to a 42-0 halftime lead and held the Thunderbirds scoreless until 5:06 remaining in the game.

MSU linebacker Troy Andersen had two sacks, three tackles for loss, an interception and batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage. He also ran for 16 yards on the first play of the game.

Chris Helbig completed 14 of his first 15 passes for the Thunderbirds (2-8, 1-5), but was intercepted on the lone incompletion by Amandre Williams, who returned it to the SUU 13-yard line.

Lane Sumner ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. He also caught two passes for 35 yards. Rovig's 2-yard TD catch of a pass by Kevin Kassiss was a career first and his two TD passes were career-first TD receptions for Jaden Smith and Derryk Snell. Smith's covered 47 yards, while Snell's was 10 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Montana State: The win ends a brief two-game losing streak for MSU, which is still in good shape to qualify for the FCS playoffs.

Southern Utah: The loss follows an impressive 59-34 win over Idaho State.

UP NEXT

Montana State: travels to Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Southern Utah: has a bye; hosts Northern Arizona the following week.