Barcelona upset at Levante 3-1; Atlético held at Sevilla 1-1

Levante's Nemanja Radoja, right, and Levante's Borja Mayoral celebrates after scoring his side third goal against Barcelona during the Spanish La Liga soccer match in Valencia, Spain, Nov.2 , 2019. AP Photo

Lionel Messi's penalty strike to give Barcelona the early lead wasn't enough once complacency set in.

Barcelona paid the price for not seeking a second goal and coming out of halftime in sluggish fashion on Saturday when it was shocked by a Levante side that scored three goals in an eight-minute span.

Levante's 3-1 upset win broke Barcelona's run of seven victories in a row across all competitions and left its lead of the Spanish league at risk. Real Madrid can move ahead if it beats Real Betis later. Granada can also jump ahead of the defending champion on Sunday. Barcelona has a postponed game in hand against Madrid that has been moved to Dec. 18.

Atlético Madrid and Sevilla wasted their chance to leap to the top of the table when they drew 1-1 in an entertaining match in Seville.

Barcelona hosts Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Atlético visits Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

THREE IN EIGHT

Messi converted a spot kick in the 38th minute after Nelson Semedo was tripped by Jorge Miramón in the box. The goal extended Messi's scoring run to five consecutive games.

But Barcelona lost striker Luis Suárez to a right leg muscle injury before halftime and came out after the restart without any fire.

Levante's first two goals both came after Barcelona booted aimless long balls from its area that were picked off by the host, which with one pass was already in striking position. José Campaña equalized and Borja Mayoral and Nemanja Radoja quickly added a goal each.

"Everything turned against us. We weren't creating chances, and although they weren't either, they scored two goals in two minutes," Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde. "And the third goal did a lot of damage. We didn't play well in the second half."

SAVED PENALTY

Goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik helped save a point for Sevilla when he smothered Diego Costa's spot kick and blocked the follow-up attempt by Jorge "Koke" Resurrección with the score at 1-1.

Sevilla took the lead from a free kick by Ever Banega that Franco Vázquez headed off the turf and past Jan Oblak, The Atlético goalie, usually so sure in the net, could have done more to stop the ball that went in off both hands.

But led by midfielder Thomas Partey with his runs forward from the midfield, the visitors increased the pace, and the scoring chances appeared for both sides.

Álvaro Morata leveled with half an hour to go when he headed in a cross by Santiago Arias by using his superior height to beat defender Jesús Navas at the far post.

"Atlético Madrid did more than enough to win this game," Koke said. "This is a little strange, how the big teams aren't winning."

WINLESS AT HOME

Maxi Gómez scored with 10 minutes left to give Valencia a 2-1 victory and keep relegation-threatened Espanyol winless in all six league games it has played at home.

Rodrigo Moreno set up Gómez's winner after earning a penalty for Dani Parejo to equalize from the spot.

Valencia hosts Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday.