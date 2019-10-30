Three Seahawks starters miss practice. Special-teams mainstay out because of...a tooth

This time last week a half dozen Seahawks starters missed practice.

They are twice as well off this week.

The list of starters missing practice for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay (2-5) was down to three: run-stopping defensive tackle Al Woods (neck), defensive end Quinton Jefferson (oblique) and left guard Mike Iupati (knee).

Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown was limited by the biceps injury he’s had for almost a month, plus a sore knee that had him sitting out a possession during last weekend’s win at Atlanta.

In the most unusual injury of the season, defensive back and special-teams mainstay Neiko Thorpe missed practice. The listed reason: “tooth.”

Pass rusher Ziggy Ansah was limited by the sprained ankle he got Oct. 13 in the win at Cleveland. Ansah played in the Falcons game and recovered a fumble Jadeveon Clowney forced on a sack on the final play of the first half. Ansah, 30, has been inactive for three of the first eight games of his debut season for the Seahawks. He has one sack so far this season for a stalled pass rush that is 25th in the NFL with 13 sacks.

That pass rush’s most consistent performer has been Quinton Jefferson. He missed the Atlanta game and was still out from practice Wednesday. He strained an oblique muscle in the home loss to Baltimore Oct. 20.

Pro Bowl veteran linebacker K.J. Wright was limited in practice by a sore knee. He also missed a series against the Falcons then returned to the game.

All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, wide receiver Tyler Lockett and lead running back Chris Carson took a rest day off from practice.

Starting defensive backs Tre Flowers (neck-stinger nerve issue) and Bradley McDougald (back spasms) were full go in the outdoor drills. Both missed the Atlanta game.

Quarterback Russell Wilson practiced fully yet was back on the injury list with a knee issue, just as he was this time last week. He still has not missed an in-season practice or game in his eight seasons leading the Seahawks offense.

Ed Dickson returned to practice for the first time since knee surgery in August. The team designated him for return from injured reserve Wednesday. That allows him to practice, for now, without counting against the 53-man active roster. Coach Pete Carroll said the intent is for Dickson to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, pending his response to three days of practicing. Before he is activated to play, the Seahawks would need to clear a roster spot for him.

The 32-year-old, 10th-year veteran was Seattle’s starting tight end last season.

“I’m excited,” Dickson said. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time.”