Out of nowhere, Seahawks put starting safety Tedric Thompon on injured reserve

The Seahawks have found a way to clear their issue of too many safeties.

They are putting one on injured reserve, out of nowhere.

The team announced Wednesday Tedric Thompson, their starting free safety, is now on IR with a previously undisclosed shoulder injury.

That clears space for impressive rookie Marquise Blair to join Bradley McDougald returning from back spasms and newly acquired Quandre Diggs likely making his Seahawks debut also at safety Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Thompson started last weekend’s win at Atlanta—and played all 76 snaps.

Monday, coach Pete Carroll was asked if any player was injured in the Atlanta game other than center Justin Britt, who left the Falcons game with a season-ending knee injury.

“Nothing out of the ordinary. Bumps and bruises and stuff like that,” Carroll said. “We’re checking on some guys (Monday) and making sure everybody’s OK.

“Nobody is really hitting the injury list.”

Well...

This time last week it appeared Thompson was on his way out of the starting lineup.

Carroll was saying how much Blair, the team’s second-round draft choice this spring, deserves to play more at safety because of his stand-out play in limited opportunities. Blair started the Atlanta game when McDougald couldn’t play because of the back spasms.

On his morning day-after radio show the day after the home loss to the Ravens Oct. 20, and again with doubling-down comments in his afternoon press conference that day, Carroll said it was inexcusable for his defense to give up Baltimore’s 50-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to Miles Boykin. Boykin was well behind Thompson on the game’s opening series. The play set up a Ravens field goal, the first of two field goals to which Seattle held Baltimore’s offense until the final 2 minutes of the third quarter.

“We made a big mistake early. Gave them a freebie down the field,” Carroll said.

“Just distasteful. I hate it, that we gave them that. There’s no way that should ever happen.

“Other than that, I thought Marquise did a really good job.”

It was the second pass of 50 or more yards Thompson allowed in the first seven games. The other is when he mistimed his jump at Andy Dalton’s shot-putted pass for Cincinnati down the middle of the field late in the first half of the opening game last month. John Ross caught that ball behind Thompson for a gift touchdown.

Then the Seahawks traded for Diggs, Detroit’s captain and starting strong safety.

Carroll was scheduled to speak to the media early Wednesday afternoon.