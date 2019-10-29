Carolina and Calgary face off for non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (6-5-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (7-3-1, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup.

Carolina went 46-29-7 overall and 24-13-4 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes averaged 34.4 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.0 goals per game.

Calgary finished 50-25-7 overall and 24-15-2 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Flames averaged 32.4 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.5 goals per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Flames Injuries: None listed.