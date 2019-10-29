Nashville hosts Chicago following overtime win

Chicago Blackhawks (3-5-2, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-3-1, second in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts Chicago after the Predators took down Tampa Bay 3-2 in overtime.

Nashville finished 47-29-6 overall and 27-21-2 in Western Conference action a season ago. Goalies for the Predators recorded seven shutouts last season while compiling a .914 save percentage.

Chicago finished 36-34-12 overall and 14-8-4 in Central Division play a season ago. The Blackhawks recorded 463 assists on 267 total goals last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Predators Injuries: Matt Duchene: day to day (lower body), Filip Forsberg: day to day (lower body).

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.