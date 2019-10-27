President Trump attends Astros-Nationals World Series game, gets booed by Washington D.C. crowd

President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., right, and a member of the military, left, stands as members of the military are recognized during Game 5 of a baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) AP

Just before the Washington Nationals arrived back in Washington D.C. after winning the first two games of the 2019 World Series, President Donald Trump announced he would be attending Game 5 between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

In the lead up to Trump’s appearance, there was much speculation of how things would go down with the embattled Commander in Chief taking in a baseball game with approval ratings at a floundering point. There was even some speculation that Trump would throw out the first pitch but that was squashed quickly as chef and local hero Jose Andres threw out the first pitch.

Not sure it gets any better than taking my @Nationals fanatic son to #WorldSeries Game 5 where humanitarian hero @chefjoseandres throws out the first pitch to Washington treasure Ryan Zimmerman. pic.twitter.com/ZfHOdHZ4l7 — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) October 27, 2019

Attending the game with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were a group of vets, along with Lindsey Graham, Liz Cheney, Mark Meadows, and Matt Gaetz among others.

Just before the start of the fourth inning, Trump was seen on the video board and a collective boo from the over 41,000 attendance in Nationals Park with sprinkled-in cheers from the crowd.

President Trump was booed loudly by the fans at Nats Park when he was shown on the big screen.

Then came a loud chant: “Lock him up.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LBbgSAHd6k — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) October 28, 2019

Obviously, Trump is used to large and favorable crowds with his spirited rallies held across the nation but instead of cheers there were loud boos just minutes away from the White House.