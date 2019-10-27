Russell Wilson to rebound, Matt Schaub to feel heat, more to watch for in Seahawks-Falcons

Matt Ryan is out.

Matt Schaub is in. Atlanta’s 38-year-old quarterback is making his first start in four years.

The malfunctioning Falcons defense is allowing 32 points per game. That’s second-worst in the NFL, and perhaps the largest reason Atlanta is 1-6 and hasn’t won since week two.

The way for the Seahawks (5-2) will keep the sunken Falcons down today: not letting them even get into the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That is, not committing turnovers, such as the interception for a touchdown Russell Wilson gifted to Baltimore in Seattle’s home loss last week.

For Pete’s sake, take care of the football.

Coach Pete Carroll emphasized it Monday to begin the preparation week, and again on Friday to end it: “It’s all about the ball.”

“What happened to us a week ago was obvious,” Carroll said of a minus-two turnover margin against the Ravens, “that you can be ready to go and play really good, and you make a couple of big errors and it can change the whole game. We’ve got to clean up and not let that happen. Get that out of our football.

“Everybody’s determined to play really good ball and complementary football, help one another and all that. Put together a good ball game.”

Here are the players to watch in today’s 10 a.m. Pacific Time game, when the Seahawks try to go to 4-0 on the road for the first time since 1980:

1. Russell Wilson is in a spot he’s been better in than any quarterback in the last 50 years. The Seahawks’ franchise QB is 29-7 following an in-season loss. That is the best such record since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. His first interception of the season last weekend was a horrid one, off-balance, across his body, floated late that Marcus Peters returned for Baltimore’s only touchdown in the game’s first 48 minutes. The man who’s been why Seattle has won so much the last eight years knows he was a large reason it lost to the Ravens. Wilson needs three touchdown passes to pass Brett Favre for third in NFL history for most TD throws in a quarterback’s first eight seasons. History says to expect a bounce-back, if not dominant performance from number three in Atlanta.

2. And it’s not just because Wilson almost always does that. It’s also because the Falcons are is disarray. There is loud talk in Georgia that Dan Quinn, the former Seahawks defensive coordinator, is about to lose his head coaching job with the Falcons three years after leading them to the Super Bowl. And Ryan is hurt. The 2016 NFL MVP was seen in a walking boot after getting hurt in Atlanta’s 37-10 home loss to the previously slumping Rams in a half-empty dome last weekend. There are reports he has a high-ankle sprain and will miss multiple games. So it’s Schaub at quarterback for the Falcons. Really, with Ryan out and Schaub in, the Seahawks cannot afford to lose. Not with San Francisco undefeated and rolling atop the NFC West. Schaub is 1-4 in his long career against Seattle. The one I remember is Sept. 2013 in Houston, when he needlessly threw a pass with the lead and 3 minutes left that Richard Sherman interception and returned for a tying touchdown, while wearing only one shoe.

3. Where is Quandre Diggs going to play in his Seahawks debut? Maybe not at all. The Detroit Lions starting safety Seattle traded for on Tuesday can play both safety spots and inside as a nickel defensive back. But the Seahawks have devalued nickel all season in favor of more 4-3 base defense than pretty much any other team in the NFL. Offenses have exploited that for big pass plays against Seattle’s linebackers. Diggs arrives with strong safeties Bradley McDougald hurting, Lano Hill out, and free safety Tedric Thompson giving up huge plays down the field. There are multiple ways Diggs can help the defense today. But he is questionable to play because of a hamstring injury he got in week four for Detroit. Carroll said he didn’t do much in his first week of practice with the Seahawks.

4. It’s past time for Jadeveon Clowney to have a bigger impact in Seattle’s pass rush. He is in a contract year. And he knows sacks are what get an edge rusher paid in this league. He has one sack through seven games. The Seahawk used the defensive end as a stand-up tackle to pass rush at times last weekend against Baltimore, looping on stunts. Look for Clowney to be outside more taking more direct paths to the quarterback now that tackle Jarran Reed is back from his suspension. The Seahawks’ only sack the last three weeks was when Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson slipped down on wet turf while about to take off scrambling. They’ve had just one hit in three games on QBs. Carroll says the pass rush is close to breaking out. He’s been saying that for weeks. It should be able to get to the 38-year-old Schaub.