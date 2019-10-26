Saturday’s best

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, left, outruns the Wisconsin defense for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Wisconsin 38-7. AP Photo

STARS

—J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, rushed for 163 yards and two TDs and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes routed No. 13 Wisconsin 38-7.

—Joe Burrow, LSU, passed for 321 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score, and the second-ranked Tigers edged No. 9 Auburn 23-20.

—Skylar Thompson, Kansas State, threw for 213 yards while running for four TDs and the Wildcats held on through a harrowing fourth quarter for a 48-41 victory over No. 5 Oklahoma.

—Joshua Kelley, UCLA, scored a career-high four TDs and rushed for 164 yards to lead the Bruins to a 42-32 victory over No. 24 Arizona State.

—Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, rushed for 204 yards and two TDs to lead the Wildcats to a 29-7 win over Missouri.

—Bryant Koback, Toledo, rushed for a career-high 259 yards in a 37-34 win over Eastern Michigan.

— Drew Lauer, Drake, ran for a career-high 242 yards in a 36-17 win over Morehead State.

— Kevin Mensah, Connecticut, ran for 164 yards and a career-high five TDs in a 56-35 victory over Massachusetts.

—Cam Akers, Florida State, ran for 144 yards and tied a school record with four TD runs as the Seminoles routed Syracuse 35-17.

— Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming, rushed for a career-high 206 yards as the Cowboys defeated Nevada 31-3.

—Otis Anderson, Central Florida, rushed for a career-high 205 yards and the Knights ran away from Temple in the second half of a 63-21 victory.

—Sean Clifford, Penn State, threw three of his four TD passes to Pat Freiermuth in the No. 6 Nittany Lions' 28-7 win over Michigan State.

—Peyton Ramsey, Indiana, passed for a career-high 351 yards and two TDs and the Hoosiers became bowl eligible with a 38-31 win over Nebraska.

—Pete Guerriero, Monmouth, ran for 221 yards and a score in a 35-13 win over Charleston Southern.

— Elijah Dotson, Sacramento State, ran for 176 yards and three TDs to help the Hornets beat Cal Poly 38-14

—Levante Bellamy, Western Michigan, rushed for 178 yards and a career-high four TDs in a 49-10 defeat of Bowling Green.

— Marcus Knight, Montana, ran for 131 yards and three TDs in a 34-17 win over Eastern Washington.

___

K-STATE KNOCKS OFF OKLAHOMA

There was never a moment of uncertainty on Kansas State's sideline when fifth-ranked Oklahoma raced to an early lead, or when the wounded Sooners began to mount a frantic fourth-quarter comeback.

There might have been just a bit when they recovered an onside kick.

Anxiousness that soon gave way to elation.

Officials reviewed the recovery with 1:45 left in the game and determined the ball hit an Oklahoma player a yard early, giving it to the Wildcats. They ran out the rest of the clock to finish off a 48-41 victory that dealt the Sooners' national title hopes a major blow.

Oklahoma tried to make the case that its player was blocked into the ball on the onside kick. But by the time the Sooners headed for the bus, the scoreboards inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium still read the same.

___

LSU TOP AUBURN

Joe Burrow bounced up immediately from a high-speed hit that looked like it could have given the LSU quarterback whiplash as he was sent crashing into the Auburn bench area.

Trotting resolutely back to the line of scrimmage, Burrow resumed his school-record eighth career 300-yard passing performance in a tense, top-10 clash that put a premium on grit and perseverance.

Burrow passed for 321 yards and a touchdown, ran for 47 yards and another score, and second-ranked LSU edged No. 9 Auburn 23-20 on Saturday.

The victory ensured LSU would be unbeaten heading into its highly anticipated Nov. 9 tilt at Alabama, which entered this weekend ranked No. 1.

___

NUMBERS

4_Straight wins by TCU in its series with Texas for the first time since the 1930s.

28_Straight victories by FCS No. 1 North Dakota State after a 23-16 win over South Dakota State.

33_Rushing TDs by Utah's Zack Moss, breaking Del Rodgers' school record of 31.

78_Years since No. 17 Minnesota last started 8-0.