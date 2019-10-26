Jacksonville State holds off Murray State 14-12

Zion Webb rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown, and one of his two throws went for another score as Jacksonville State held off Murray State 14-12 on Saturday.

JSU had a 32-game regular-season home winning streak snapped last week against Southeast Missouri but got off to a 14-0 lead with just under 10 minutes left in the second quarter against Murray State.

Zaden Webber kicked a 53-yard field goal to pull Murray State within 14-12 with 4:59 remaining in the fourth. After a JSU punt, the Racers went on a 13-play, 45-yard drive but Webber was off on a 52-yarder with five seconds to go for his third miss of the game.

Michael Matthews added 89 yards rushing for Jacksonville State (6-3, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Jamari Hester made two catches for 74 yards and a TD.

Preston Rice completed 24 of 46 passes for 231 yards with an interception for Murray State (4-5, 2-3). He also carried it 15 times for 49 yards and a TD.