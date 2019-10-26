Pittsburgh faces Dallas on 3-game losing streak

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-5-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (4-7-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh comes into the matchup against Dallas after losing three in a row.

Dallas went 43-32-7 overall and 24-14-3 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Stars scored 45 power play goals on 214 power play opportunities last season.

Pittsburgh finished 44-26-12 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 21-12-8 on the road. The Penguins scored 271 total goals last season, 56 on power plays and 12 shorthanded.

In their last meeting on Oct. 18, Pittsburgh won 4-2. Patric Hornqvist recorded a team-high 3 points for the Penguins in the victory.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Penguins Injuries: None listed.