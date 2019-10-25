Six Seahawks starters, plus Falcons’ Matt Ryan, questionable for Sunday at Atlanta

Well, Sunday morning is going to be telling.

The Seahawks have listed no fewer than six injured starters as questionable to play Sunday at Atlanta, including both starting offensive tackles. That means tests those iffy players do in pregame drills hours before the game, early morning back in Seattle, will largely determine how many will play against the Falcons.

Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown (biceps), right tackle Germain Ifedi (knee), cornerback Tre Flowers (neck), defensive end Ziggy Ansah (ankle), new safety Quandre Diggs (hamstring) and safety Bradley McDougald (back spasms) are questionable.

So is Matt Ryan. Atlanta’s NFL MVP in 2016 has a high-ankle sprain he got last weekend in a 27-point home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. But he practiced for the Falcons Friday in an effort to make his 164th consecutive start on Sunday.

If Ryan can’t play, 38-year-old Matt Schaub will make his first NFL start in four years.

If either of those scenarios doesn’t help the Seahawks’ needy pass rush, maybe nothing will this season. Seattle has just 11 sacks through seven games and one in the last three weeks. That one was Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson slipping on the wet turf at the line of scrimmage in Seattle last weekend on his way to scrambling for more of his 114 yards. Defensive end Brandon Jackson happened to be nearby when the Ravens’ quarterback fell and got the accidental sack.

The Seahawks signed Ansah to offset the loss of 2018 leading sack man Frank Clark; they traded Clark to Kansas City this spring. But Ansah has been inactive for three of the seven games this season. He has just one sack. He’s trying to come back from a sprained ankle he got while forcing a fumble in the win at Cleveland two weeks ago.

Defensive end Quinton Jefferson, the most consistent pass rusher on a defensive front that has just one sack in the last three games and 11 all season, is out for Sunday. That increases Branden Jackson’s and rookie first-round pick L.J. Collier’s roles in Atlanta.

Jadeveon Clowney also has just one sack in what is a contract year for the 26-year-old three-time Pro Bowl defensive end. That’s not what Seattle traded with Houston to get last month.

McDougald’s status will have a domino effect in the secondary.

He returned to practice Thursday for the first time in more than a week, since he woke up with back spasms 10 days ago. That increased the likelihood he starts at Atlanta.

But where?

McDougald has been Seattle’s strong safety this year. Coach Pete Carroll regards him as one of the team’s best coverage defensive backs, a skill more valued at deeper, free safety as the last man back on defense. McDougald has played just as effectively at free safety the last few seasons. The team interchanges the two positions often, sometimes from play to play.

Tedric Thompson’s starting job at free safety is in jeopardy. He gave up his second pass play of 50 or more yards this season in the opening 90 seconds of the loss to Baltimore. Carroll called the play “distasteful...I hate to see it.”

Since then, the Seahawks have traded with Detroit for Diggs. He’s been the Lions’ starting strong safety this season and Carroll noted his aggressiveness and hitting, traits more aligned with a strong than a free safety.

Quarterback Russell Wilson said Thursday Diggs already “flies around” in Seahawks practices and is “looking for things to hit.” In walk-throughs.

Diggs has played both safety positions and nickel defensive back inside on slot receivers. And he was a cornerback at the University of Texas a half-dozen years ago.

Rookie second-round draft choice Marquise Blair impressed Carroll at strong safety in his first NFL start last weekend, when McDougald missed the Ravens game. The coach said Blair will be playing more. But that was a day before the Seahawks unexpectedly were able to get Diggs from the Lions for a fifth-round pick.

Seattle didn’t trade for Diggs to have him sit on Sunday, or any Sunday. McDougald returning to practice increases the likelihood he and Diggs are the starting safeties in Atlanta, with McDougald in more of a free-safety role than he’s been so far this season, before the back spasms.

A fourth player in the safety rotation, Lano Hill, remains out for Sunday and beyond with an elbow injury.