Phoenix faces Denver in Western Conference showdown

Phoenix Suns (1-0, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (1-0, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

Phoenix faces Denver for a Western Conference matchup.

Denver finished 54-28 overall and 34-18 in Western Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets allowed opponents to score 106.7 points per game and shoot 45.8% from the field last season.

Phoenix went 19-63 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Suns allowed opponents to score 116.8 points per game and shoot 48.2% from the field last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Nuggets Injuries: None listed.

Suns Injuries: Cameron Johnson: day to day (calf), Ty Jerome: out (ankle).