Atlanta visits Detroit to open season

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons (1-0, second in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

The Atlanta Hawks begin the season on the road against the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit went 41-41 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Pistons averaged 6.9 steals, 4 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta went 29-53 overall and 12-29 on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 113.3 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Pistons Injuries: Sekou Doumbouya: day to day (concussion), Blake Griffin: out (hamstring).

Hawks Injuries: Allen Crabbe III: out (knee), Chandler Parsons: out (knee), Kevin Huerter: day to day (knee).