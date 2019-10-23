Anthony Duclair scores twice, Senators beat Red Wings 5-2

Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) fights for possession of the puck with Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Ottawa, Ontario. Fred Chartrand

Anthony Duclair scored twice and the Ottawa Senators beat Detroit 5-2 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game skid and extend the Red Wings' losing streak to six.

Chris Tierney, Mark Borowiecki and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored to help the Senators improve to 2-6-1. Anders Nilsson made 34 saves for his first victory of the season.

Darren Helm and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier stopped 33 shots. The Red Wings are 3-7-0.

After Detroit scored twice in a 1:40 span early in the second period to take a 2-1 lead, Borowiecki tied it at 3:15 and Pageau made it a two-goal game with a short-handed goal at 5:27. Duclair scored late in the second and added an empty-netter in the third.

NOTES: Logan Brown made his season debut for Ottawa after being recalled from Belleville of the AHL. ... The Senators placed Colin White and Artem Anisomov on injured reserve. White will miss three to five weeks with a sore hip flexor/groin. Anisimov is expected to be out up to two weeks with a lower-body injury. ... Detroit's Alex Biega and Danny Dekeyser were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Buffalo on Friday night.

Senators: Host New York Islanders on Friday night.