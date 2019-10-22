River reaches Copa Libertadores final despite loss at Boca

Nicolas De La Cruz of River Plate celebrates as he leaves the field after a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. River won 2-1 on aggregate and qualified to the final. AP Photo

Argentinian powerhouse River Plate will defend its Copa Libertadores title after eliminating archrivals Boca Juniors in the semifinals.

River Plate lost to Boca 1-0 on Tuesday at La Bombonera stadium, but advanced thanks to a 2-0 win in the first leg at the Monumental de Nunez earlier in October.

Jan Hurtado scored the only goal of the match at 80 minutes.

River seeks its fifth South American crown in the single-match final in Santiago on Nov. 23.

The result is another setback for Boca against its archrivals. River also won last year's final against them.

River's adversary will be known on Wednesday, when Brazil's Flamengo hosts Gremio at the historic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The first leg between the two Brazilian sides ended 1-1.