Seahawks indeed make a trade...for the Detroit Lions’ starting safety

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes for a touchdown over Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) AP

The Seahawks have indeed made a trade. But not for a sack man for the pass rush nor a new tight end they could also use right now.

It’s for the Detroit Lions’ starting safety.

Seattle is sending a fifth-round draft choice to Detroit for safety Quandre Diggs and a seventh-round pick in 2021, according to Tom Pelissaro of NFL Network.

The Seahawks have starting strong safety Bradley McDougald and primary backup Lano Hill both injured with indefinite returns to playing.

Free safety Tedric Thompson has allowed big pass plays multiple times this season.

Diggs, 26, started at strong safety for the Lions last weekend in their 42-30 home loss to Minnesota. He missed the previous week’s game at Green Bay with a hamstring injury he sustained in Detroit’s home loss to Kansas City in week four, before the Lions’ bye week.

Diggs, 5 feet 9 and 197 pounds, has also played cornerback in his five NFL seasons, all with Detroit. He has started 32 of the Lions’ last 38 games dating to the start of the 2017 season.

This may be an investment for the Seahawks at safety with Diggs for beyond 2019. He has two years and $8.35 million in base salary $18.6 million extension he signed with Detroit in September 2018. The Lions drafted him in the sixth round out of Houston in 2015.

McDougald, 28, has one year remaining beyond this season on his contract. The team could save $4.1 million against its 2020 salary cap by releasing him before June 1 of next year, not that they want to or can afford to. He’s been one of their most versatile and valuable defensive players, effective at both strong and free safety the last few seasons with sure tackling and plays on passes in flight.

His string of 31 consecutive starts for Seattle ended last weekend when back spasms kept him out of the loss to Baltimore. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday the team isn’t sure yet if McDougald will be able to play Sunday at Atlanta.

Hill will not. Carroll said the strong safety’s elbow injury will keep him out a second consecutive week.

Carroll was unusually blunt in his assessment of a 50-yard pass Thompson allowed on opening drive of Seattle’s last game, though he didn’t mention the free safety by name.

“We made a big mistake early. Gave them a freebie down the field,” Carroll said Monday.

“Just distasteful. I hate it, that we gave them that. There’s no way that should ever happen.”

That was during a conversation about rookie safety Marquise Blair’s first NFL start against Baltimore. The rookie second-round draft choice was a strong safety at Utah and Sunday against the Ravens. But before McDougald and Hill got hurt this month the Seahawks were practicing him at free safety behind Thompson.

Carroll said Monday Blair earned more playing time, signaling a renewed competition at Seattle’s often-interchangeable safety spots this week.

That battle just added a new competitor in Diggs.