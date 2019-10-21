Cory Booker, Yankees fan, seeks support in Red Sox territory

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., addresses a gathering during a campaign stop in Boston, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. AP Photo

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, a Yankees fan, is trying to whip up support for his presidential bid in the heart of rival Red Sox country — a sports bar across from Fenway Park.

On Monday, Booker told backers at the fundraising event that fellow Democrats should aim higher than just trying to oust President Donald Trump in next year's election.

He warned the country is falling into a deeper partisanship and tribalism and said Democrats must work to heal those divisions.

Booker also ticked through a series of key issues in a 25-minute speech, from gun violence and climate change to school funding and maternal health care.

Booker ended the third quarter of 2019 with more than $4.2 million in his campaign account, according to Federal Election Commission records.