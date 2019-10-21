2014 US Open runner-up Nishikori to have right elbow surgery

Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, will have season-ending surgery on his right elbow.

Nishikori's manager, Olivier van Lindonk, says in an email Monday that the Japanese star will have a "small procedure removing two small bone spurs" in the elbow.

The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday. That means Nishikori will miss the Paris Masters indoor hard-court tournament next week and the Davis Cup Finals that begin in Madrid on Nov. 18.

Van Lindonk said the goal is for Nishikori to be able to begin his offseason training for 2020 at the start of December.

Nishikori has not competed since a third-round loss at the U.S. Open in September.