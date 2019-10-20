Sports

2019 World Series Schedule: TV listings and game times for Astros vs. Nationals

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve watches his two-run walk-off to win Game 6 of baseball’s American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. The Astros won 6-4 to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
We’re down to two.

The Washington Nationals out of the National League, and the Houston Astros of the American League. Great pitching from both teams with the Nationals rolling out Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, while Houston counters with Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

Each team has had dramatic moments during the postseason, Howie Kendrick’s extra innings grand slam vs. the Dodgers in the NLDS and then Jose Altuve’s epic blast to send the Astros to the World Series in the ALCS.

Here’s where you can find the TV listings and broadcast crew for the 2019 World Series.

FOX Broadcast Crew

Play-by-Play: Joe Buck

Color Analyst: John Smoltz

Reporters: Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

(All Times PDT)

Oct. 22

Game 1: Washington at Houston/N.Y. Yankees

5 p.m.

Fox

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 23

Game 2: Washington at Houston/N.Y. Yankees

5 p.m.

Fox

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 25

Game 3: Houston/N.Y. Yankees at Washington

5 pm.

Fox

Nationals Park

Oct. 26

Game 4: Houston/N.Y. Yankees at Washington

5 p.m.

Fox

Nationals Park

Oct. 27

Game 5: Houston/N.Y. Yankees at Washington*

5 p.m.

Fox

Nationals Park

Oct. 29

Game 6: Washington at Houston/N.Y. Yankees*

5 p.m.

Fox

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 30

Game 7: Washington at Houston/N.Y. Yankees*

5 p.m.

Fox

Minute Maid Park

*If Necessary

