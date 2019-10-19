Bayern denied again as Augsburg draws 2-2 in injury time

Augsburg's Philipp Max and Munich's Serge Gnabry challenge for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany, Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. Matthias Balk

Sergio Cordova scored in injury time to earn Augsburg a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich and prevent the German champion from reclaiming the top spot in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry had put Bayern on course to move a point ahead of Borussia Mönchengladbach ahead of its late game at Borussia Dortmund, but Cordova ensured they dropped points for the second consecutive game and remained a point behind the league leaders.

The seven-time defending champion was stunned when Augsburg's Marco Richter scored in the first minute after a one-two with Rani Khedira.

But Gnabry crossed for Lewandowski to equalize in the 14th. It ensured the Polish striker matched Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Bundesliga record of scoring in each of the first eight games of the season. The former Dortmund striker managed it in 2015. Lewandowski also became the first to score in eight consecutive league games for Bayern since Dutch forward Roy Makaay in 2005.

Bayern's first-half performance was marred by many small mistakes, though both sides missed good chances to score.

Gnabry made no mistake four minutes into the second half with a fine individual goal, but the visitors were stunned again by Cordova's late leveler.

Union Berlin ended a run of four defeats by beating Freiburg 2-0 at home, Leipzig was held 1-1 at unbeaten Wolfsburg, Hertha Berlin came back to draw 1-1 at Werder Bremen and Fortuna Düsseldorf defeated 10-man Mainz 1-0.

