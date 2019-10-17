Raiders-Packers Preview Capsule

OAKLAND (3-2) at GREEN BAY (5-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Packers by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Raiders 3-2; Packers 4-2

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 8-5

LAST MEETING — Packers beat Raiders 30-20, Dec. 20, 2015

LAST WEEK — Raiders beat Bears 24-21; Packers beat Lions 23-22

AP PRO32 RANKING - Raiders No. 18, Packers No. 5

RAIDERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (8), PASS (24).

RAIDERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (10), PASS (22).

PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (17), PASS (13).

PACKERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (23), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Raiders 3-13 following bye since 2003; coach Jon Gruden 8-4 in career after bye in regular season. ... Oakland seeks first three-game winning streak since 2016. Raiders last won three straight all away from home during playoffs following 1980 season. ... Raiders lost seven straight to Green Bay since win in 1987 opener. ... Oakland completing league-best 73.3% of passes this season. ... Oakland seeks third straight game with at least 150 yards rushing for first time since 2010. ... Raiders coming off first four-sack game since 2017. ... Josh Jacobs' 430 yards rushing second most for Raiders rookie through five games to Bo Jackson's 475 in 1987. ... QB Derek Carr tied for league-best 17 game-winning drives in fourth quarter, overtime since entering league in 2014. ... Packers 14-3 against AFC West teams since 2002, .824 winning percentage ranks No. 1 in NFL over that span. ... Green Bay has scored 30-plus points in each of last four contests against Raiders, tied for longest streak by NFL team vs. Oakland since 2003. ... Packers will face team that is coming off bye week for second consecutive game. ... Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur is first head coach in franchise history to win five of first six NFL games. ... Packers start season with at least five wins in first six games for first time since starting 6-0 in 2015. ... Green Bay starts 3-0 in NFC North for first time since 2012 and for just fourth time since division was formed in 2002. ... Packers (30-12, .714) hold second-best record in NFC and third-best mark in NFL in October since 2008. ... Green Bay has .809 winning percentage (17-4) at home in October since 2008, No. 2 in NFC and No. 3 in NFL. ... Fantasy Tip: QB Aaron Rodgers leads NFL (min. 350 pass attempts) in passer rating (106.8) in October, while being tied for No. 1 in passing touchdowns (89), No. 2 in passing touchdown percentage (6.4) and No. 5 in yards passing (11,488).