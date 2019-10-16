Sports

Seven Seahawks starters miss practice, four with new injuries

RENTON

The Seahawks got Jarran Reed back practice for the first time in months.

But seven other starters did not practice, four days before Seattle (5-1) hosts the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (4-2). Four of those seven injured and missing starters have new injuries since playing in last weekend’s win at Cleveland.

Safeties Lano Hill (elbow) and Bradley McDougald (back) plus Pro Bowl veteran linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and edge rusher Ziggy Ansah (ankle) missed practice with newly listed injuries.

Will Dissly, Duane Brown and D.J. Fluker missing practice Wednesday were not surprises. Dissly is having surgery Thursday for a season-ending Achilles injury. Brown, the Pro Bowl left tackle, is likely to miss his second consecutive game with a biceps injury. Fluker missed the Cleveland game with a hamstring injury.

Coach Pete Carroll said Fluker is “day to day” on availability for Sunday.

“I wouldn’t know anything until Friday, at the earliest,” Carroll said.

George Fant is preparing to make his second consecutive start at left tackle, for Brown. Jamarco Jones is readying to make his second straight start, and second in the NFL, against the Ravens at guard if Fluker can’t play again.

