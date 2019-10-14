Report: Reign FC’s Vlatko Andonvski to be named the next head coach for U.S. Women’s Soccer

The Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The U.S. Soccer federation has been on a search to find a replacement for former U.S. Women’s National Team head coach after Jill Ellis retired following the 2019 Women’s World Cup victory tour.

According to BBC Sport, U.S. Soccer is going to name Reign FC’s Vlatko Andonovski as the next head coach.

Andonovski’s success in the NWSL has been a consistent theme since the league’s inception back in 2013. In seven seasons, Andonvski has won two NWSL Titles with the now-defunct Kansas City franchise and taken Reign FC to back-to-back NWSL Playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019. Reign FC is lead by FIFA Women’s Player of the Year Megan Rapinoe and they will take on the North Carolina Courage in the semifinals of the NWSL Playoffs on October 20.

If Andonovski is indeed the man to take charge of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, he will inherit an international dynasty.

Four-time Women’s World Cup Champions (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019)

Four-time Olympic gold medalists (1996, 2004, 2008, 2012)

Six-time CONCACAF Gold Cup Champions (1991, 1993, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2018)

Andonvski’s first appearances would more than likely occur in international friendlies vs. Sweden (Nov. 7) and Costa Rica (Nov. 10). The first major international competition will be the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.