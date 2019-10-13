Yes, again: TD-making tight end Will Dissly leaves Seahawks game in Cleveland on a cart

SHARE COPY LINK

Will Dissly was on the back of the cart. Back to where he was this time last year.

The Seahawks’ tight end had an extraordinary season interrupted by a major-looking injury for the second time in his two years in the NFL on Sunday. Dissly left Seattle’s game at Cleveland early in the second quarter with an Achilles-tendon injury.

The Seahawks announced the former University of Washington defensive lineman would not return to Sunday’s game.

Dissly was running a pass route into the end zone, looking over his inside shoulder in the second quarter. Russell Wilson’s throw under pressure from the Browns was outside Dissly. As the big tight end attempted to turn his body and shoulders, his left leg and foot appeared to give out under him. He crumpled to the natural grass painted brown and orange in the end zone as Wilson’s pass fell incomplete.

Team doctor Ed Khalfayan and trainers rushed to Dissly, who stayed down in the end zone for a moment or two. Two assistants helped him to the sideline while he limped, barely putting weight on his left leg. After a couple minutes of observation by Khalfayan inside a tent behind Seattle’s bench, Dissly got into the passenger seat of a motorized cart and was driven from the field as the Seahawks’ drive ended with a field goal instead of a touchdown.

Dissly had his standout rookie season end after four games in 2018 because of ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee. He went on injured reserve and missed the rest of last season.

He returned to full go in August—and resumed his unnaturally strong trust with quarterback Russell Wilson for so early in his career. Dissly had six touchdown catches in nine career games entering Sunday. Dissly’s four TDs entering the Browns game led all Seahawks receivers.

The Seahawks were down to Luke Willson, re-acquired last month, and Jacob Hollister, promoted from the practice squad, at tight end for the final three quarters Sunday.

Ed Dickson could return from injured reserve in two weeks. He had knee surgery in August. The Seahawks put him on their initial 53-man roster for the regular season then put him on IR, making the veteran tight end eligible to return after eight games if he’s healthy to.

Coach Pete Carroll has said Dickson is working toward doing just that, but his progress is still to be determined.