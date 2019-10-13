A deserving Japan reaches first Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

Japan's Isileli Nakajima, left, celebrates with Yu Tamura after the Rugby World Cup Pool A game at International Stadium against Scotland in Yokohama, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Japan won 28-21. AP Photo

Japan got the chance to prove it was a worthy Rugby World Cup quarterfinalist and took it bravely with a 28-21 win over Scotland on Sunday to bring some joy to a host country reeling from a ferocious typhoon overnight.

The tournament host swept Pool A and will play South Africa next week. And it has form against the two-time champion, after producing the so-called Miracle of Brighton to upset the Springboks in 2015.

"It's a tough time at the moment with the typhoon," Japan's inspirational captain, Michael Leitch, said. "Everyone who is suffering with the typhoon, this game was all for you guys.

"Today was more than just a game for us."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Japan is into the knockout stage for the first time, fittingly in the first Rugby World Cup staged in Asia.

"I'm incredibly proud. From the very start, we played with our heart," Leitch said. "Today was nothing about skill, it was all about emotion and physicality and we showed that. We are representing Asia, we are representing Japan, so we are going to give everything in the next couple of games."

After a stirring comeback, Scotland misses the quarterfinals for only the second time and will go home, its streak of seven wins over Japan ending in a narrow defeat.

Ireland placed second in the group and will play the defending champion All Blacks next week.

Japan beat Scotland with its pace and width, but also with the resolve in the toughest moments that can only be built on many months of being together as a unit. And the raucous, almost unanimous support at a Yokohama Stadium packed with 72,000 people almost entirely wearing red-and-white striped shirts.

Winger Kenki Fukuoka was voted player of the match, creating the first try for fellow speedster Kotaro Matsushima, scoring his try moments before halftime and touching down again three minutes after the break to secure Japan a four-try bonus point with almost half a game to play.

But then the game that almost didn't happen because of Typhoon Hagibis become a classic.

It was Scotland that ended Japan's hopes of a quarterfinal run four years ago. And the Scots rallied from a 31-0 deficit to draw with England in the Six Nations this year, so there was no counting them out. The Scots threatened legal action if they didn't get the chance to play the game, and they had to back that up with a performance.

It started well for them when flyhalf Finn Russell strolled through some weak defense in the seventh minute, but then Japan responded with three tries.

After opting against a penalty attempt within range, Yu Tamura didn't have the distance to land a long-range effort, so Japan decided to go ball-in-hand.

From halfway, Japan spread the ball left to find both speedsters in space. Fukuoka almost got around his opposite but lost his footing in the tackle and somehow managed a one-handed offload on his inside to Matsushima, who sprinted away to score.

A jinking run from Matsushima was the spark for Japan's second try, with prop Keita Inagaki diving over under the crossbar.

Tamura missed another penalty attempt from near the right touchline but again it resulted in a try another minute later.

After a Scottish 22-meter restart, Japan spread the ball left, where Tim Lafaele grubbered a kick through for Fukuoka to grab one-handed and stumble over to score. Tamura's sideline conversion made it a 14-point margin.

The new half had barely started when Fukuoka stripped the ball from Chris Harris and ran away to extend the lead to 28-7.

That's when Scotland threw caution to the wind. Two tries in six minutes to front-rowers Willem Nel and Zander Fagerson narrowed the gap to seven points and set up a tension-filled last 25 minutes.

Both teams threw everything into attack and, when needed, both teams defended grimly. The Scots repelled 22 phases from Japan before earning a relieving penalty. But Scotland just couldn't crack Japan's defense, either.

Three minutes from fulltime, first-half hero Matsushima accidentally carried the ball back over his line, resulting in a five-yard scrum and giving Scotland a chance to equalize. But the Japanese defended their line, regained possession and expertly wound down the clock.

The game that caused so much angst for organizers was green-lit only on Sunday morning after the stadium was assessed and local authorities confirmed transport would be running again after cancellations on Saturday, when the typhoon made landfall.

The players from Japan and Scotland lined up on the field and, for a minute, the capacity crowd went silent.

That was to pay respects for the dead and injured from the ferocious typhoon. From the national anthems on, the noise didn't stop until well after fulltime. Then the celebrations really got underway.