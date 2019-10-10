Seahawks take on the Browns next, here’s what you need to know about the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver Jarvis Landry and quarterback Baker Mayfield stand for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Dermer) AP

This weekend, the Seahwks travel east for a rare visit to the Cleveland Browns.

A team with a bunch of young and promising talent and even had Super Bowl aspirations at the start of the season, I’m not joking. As it has always been with the Browns, they’ve started slow out of the gate and now they face a must-win game against an emerging threat in the NFC.

Here’s what you need to know about the Cleveland Browns.

Packing your bags for Cleveland!

How rare are trips from Seattle to Cleveland? This will be just the eighth trip to the city since 1977 and despite being in the same conference from ‘77-2001, they’ve just been to Cleveland three times since the Browns returned to the league in 1999.

Seattle’s last trip to Cleveland came in 2011 where a forgettable 6-3 Cleveland victory took place.

Cleveland gonna Cleveland

A little earlier I had discussed how the Cleveland Browns were among the teams that people had pegged as a sleeper for the Super Bowl. Well, for a franchise that hasn’t been to one, ever or reached the playoffs since 2002 those goals were very lofty but it’s hard to ignore.

QB Baker Mayfield is one of the more interesting signal callers in the league and he’s got a ton of weapons led by Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. On the defensive side you have Myles Garrett who continues to rise the ranks of the league’s best pass rushers, so it’s all there. The pieces are there to bring the Browns back to the glory days of the 1980s, yet...it hasn’t happened.

2019 feels like the Browns could be in for another interesting season, trading wins and losses in their first five games of the season, if the Browns want to live up to some high expectations, they’ll need to start winning games they aren’t expected to, like their 40-24 victory over the Ravens in week four.

John Dorsey’s Seattle connection

We know about the connections former Seahawks and Packers head coach Mike Holmgren has with the Cleveland Browns (Served as GM of the Browns from 2010-12). What some may not know is the current Browns GM, John Dorsey had a brief stay in Seattle for a time.

After Holmgren left the Packers after the 1998 season, Dorsey went with him to Seattle and took on the role of the team’s Director of Player Personnel and stayed with the team for a season before leaving in 2000 and returning to Green Bay.