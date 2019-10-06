Damir Kreilach scores, Real Salt Lake beats Vancouver 1-0

Real Salt Lake's Corey Baird, back, and Damir Kreilach celebrate Kreilach's goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Darryl Dyck

Damir Kreilach scored in the 28th minute and Nick Rimando made five saves for his 10th shutout of the season in Real Salt Lake's 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Corey Baird put a shot on net, Kreilach took the ball on his head and bounced it past goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

Real Salt Lake finished the regular season 16-13-5.

Crepeau made three saves for the Whitecaps (8-16-10).