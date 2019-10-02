Seahawks list LT Duane Brown questionable for Rams. Pete Carroll gives a fuller assessment

SHARE COPY LINK

Officially, Duane Brown is questionable to play against Aaron Donald and the Rams’ dangerous defensive line.

Coach Pete Carroll had a more informative, positive assessment of his Pro Bowl left tackle on the eve of Thursday night’s NFC West showdown at CenturyLink Field.

“He’s doing fine. He practiced today. Should be fine,” Carroll said following Wednesday’s practice. “He’s still questionable, but he should be OK.”

Brown has had a biceps injury for weeks but has played through it. The short turnaround from Seattle’s win last weekend at Arizona and Thursday’s game made Brown a tad iffier than he would have been if this game was on Sunday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Number-two running back Rashaad Penny has missed the last two games with a strained hamstring he got in a light, Friday walkthrough practice. But Seattle’s first-round draft choice last year isn’t on the injury report for Thursday’s game.

“He’s ready to go,” Carroll said.

Backup guard Ethan Pocic is the only other Seahawks listed on the official injury report for the game. He is questionable because of a neck injury.

#Seahawks list LT Duane Brown as questionable for tomorrow night's game. Expect him to play; he's had this biceps injury for weeks and has played on. Rams and former #UWHuskies S Taylor Rapp is doubtful @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/ViNFt93zEo — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 2, 2019

The Rams ruled say former University of Washington safety Taylor Rapp is doubtful to play in his return to Seattle because of an injured ankle. Rapp has played as a third safety and an extra linebacker in underneath coverage on passing downs for the Rams as a rookie so far this season.

Los Angeles inside linebacker Bryce Hager is out for the game because of a shoulder injury.