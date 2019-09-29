Valdez carries Yucatan to 3-0 win over Monclova

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Cesar Valdez tossed a four-hit shutout, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 3-0 win over the Acereros del Norte on Sunday.

Valdez (19-2) struck out eight and walked one to get the win.

In the bottom of the first, Yucatan took the lead on a single by Art Charles that scored Jonathan Jones. The Leones then added single runs in the third and eighth innings. In the third, Jones hit an RBI single, while Alex Liddi hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Adam Quintana (9-6) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out five to take the hard-luck loss in the Mexican League game.

The Acereros were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Leones' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.