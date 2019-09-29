Rashaad Penny inactive for Seahawks at Arizona. Ziggy Ansah, Quinton Jefferson active

Week 4 Players To Watch: Seahawks vs. Cardinals Gregg Bell is back to give you five players to watch as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gregg Bell is back to give you five players to watch as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Good thing the Seahawks professed their trust in recently fumbling Chris Carson this past week.

He’s the only lead back they had Sunday at Arizona.

That’s because the Seahawks announced 90 minutes before kickoff that number-two running back Rashaad Penny was inactive. Penny missed his second consecutive game following a hamstring injury he got in a light, walkthrough practice two days before Seattle’s home loss to New Orleans Sept. 22.

The Seahawks likely didn’t want to risk trying to play Penny Sunday and then him potentially re-injuring the hamstring and being unavailable Thursday night when Seattle goes on a short week and hosts the NFC West-rival Los Angeles Rams.

Carson entered Sunday with four lost fumbles in three games this season. Coach Pete Carroll, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Russell Wilson all said Carson remains their man. The coaches said the 1,100-yard rusher from last season was working through the issue that will pass.

“He’s a great football player. We love him. You’re going to see what that looks like,” Carroll said this past week. “There’s been a lot of players over the years, through the ages, that have had issues, at times. They put it to rest and it’s behind them and all that. That’s what’s going to happen here.

“You will not see me waver in my support for Chris and belief in the guy as a football player. That’s been the conversation. That’s the only message he needs to hear from me.”

C.J. Prosise was available behind Carson again on Sunday. But the Seahawks like the former Notre Dame wide receiver more as a third-down, pass-catching back than as an every-down alternative to their starter.

The Seahawks had defensive ends Ziggy Ansah, Quinton Jefferson and L.J. Collier active for Sunday’s game.

Ansah and Jefferson had been questionable. Ansah has what Carroll on Friday called back spasms earlier in the week. Sunday was the second consecutive game the 30-year-old defensive end was active. He debuted with 18 snaps against the Saints the previous week, his first action in 10 months since shoulder surgery then a groin issue.

Jefferson entered Sunday’s game as Seattle’s most effective pass rusher. He had two sacks while often playing inside recently acquired defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Collier was a healthy inactive last week for the Saints game. That was one week after the rookie first-round draft choice made his NFL debut.

The other inactive Seahawks in Arizona: rookie wide receivers John Ursua and Gary Jennings were healthy scratches again, special-teams captain Neiko Thorpe (hamstring), rookie safety Marquise Blair, safety Adrian Colbert (promoted from the practice squad this week) and backup offensive lineman Ethan Pocic.

