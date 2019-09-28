Restricted free-agent forward Kyle Connor re-signs with Jets

The Winnipeg Jets re-signed restricted free-agent forward Kyle Connor on Saturday to a seven-year, $50 million deal.

Connor's deal carries an average annual value of $7.14 million.

The 22-year-old Connor was the final player general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff needed to get under contract after Patrik Laine agreed to a two-year, $13.5 contract Friday.

Connor, from Shelby Township, Michigan, had 34 goals and 32 assists in 82 regular-season games last season. He has 67 goals and 61 assists in 178 career games in three seasons, all with the Jets.

The Jets will open the season Thursday night in New York against the Rangers.